BMO Capital Markets Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

