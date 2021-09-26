BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 14,135 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE BKU opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.