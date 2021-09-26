BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $179,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.4% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.31 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

