BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $71.58 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

