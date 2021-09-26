BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 15,673 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 126.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

