BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,845 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Noah worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

