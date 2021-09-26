BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

