BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,632 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masimo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $283.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.67. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.