Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31,493.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

