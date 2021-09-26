Boom Logistics Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

In other Boom Logistics news, insider Tony Spassopoulos 205,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

