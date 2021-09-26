Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00005271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $136,315.52 and approximately $47,379.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,253.57 or 1.00096647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.50 or 0.06908980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00751907 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

