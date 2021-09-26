BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

