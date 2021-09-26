Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,290,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

