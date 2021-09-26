Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

