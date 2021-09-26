Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

ZBRA stock opened at $559.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $250.04 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

