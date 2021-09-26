Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

