Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSR stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

