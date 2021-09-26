Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

