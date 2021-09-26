Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $344,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

