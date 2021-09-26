Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

