Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $240.39 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.