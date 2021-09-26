Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

