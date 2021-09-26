Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.45.

BMY opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

