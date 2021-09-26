Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$1.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

