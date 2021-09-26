Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.18. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 584,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.36.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

