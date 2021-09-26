Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.66. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 1,267,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.