Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

