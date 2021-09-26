Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

