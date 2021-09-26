Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.56. The Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE KR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,908. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

