Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $95.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.50 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,997. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

