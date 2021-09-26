Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.41 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.58.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

