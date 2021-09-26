Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.51 Million

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce $221.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $225.85 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $861.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

