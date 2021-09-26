Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $8,041,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

