Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.