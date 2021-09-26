Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Stride reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $48,797,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $15,897,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 661,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

