Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

VIRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 109,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

