Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $0.83. Vistra reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE VST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.