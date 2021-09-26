Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

YTRA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 208,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 19.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 175,980 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

