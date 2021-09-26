Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $45.17

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.17.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 382,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

