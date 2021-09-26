Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 197.86

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.