Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Price Target at $118.29

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 8,225,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

