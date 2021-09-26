Brokerages Set Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Price Target at $150.00

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Elementis alerts:

OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.