Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) PT at $68.50

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

