Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $10.80

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 389,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

