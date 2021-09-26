Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $26.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
IGT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
