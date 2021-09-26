Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $26.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $24.93 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.