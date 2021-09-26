Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

MD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 397,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,500. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

