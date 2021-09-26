Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
MD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 397,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,500. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.
In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
