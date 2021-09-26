Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $25.59

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

