Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $45.97

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 1,271,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,260. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

