Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $72.79

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 1,863,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,373. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

