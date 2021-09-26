Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $130.33

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.31 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

